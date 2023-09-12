Intchains Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:ICG) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 12th

Intchains Group’s (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 12th. Intchains Group had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Intchains Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Intchains Group Price Performance
Intchains Group stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76. Intchains Group has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.74.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
