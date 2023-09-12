Citigroup Trims trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $1.16

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $1.25 to $1.16 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.64.

trivago Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $386.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.57.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in trivago by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

