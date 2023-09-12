Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,493,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,493,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,961,652 shares in the company, valued at $43,579,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,781 shares of company stock worth $3,168,475 over the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

