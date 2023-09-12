StockNews.com Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

VKTX opened at $15.78 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.