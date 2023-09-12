vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

VTVT opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.13.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

