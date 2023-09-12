vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

VTVT opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.13.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

