vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
VTVT opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.13.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
