Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.18.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

WERN stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.