Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.70 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $465.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $176,044.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

