B. Riley Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $18.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zumiez

Zumiez Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.