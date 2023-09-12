Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) target price on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANTO. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.78) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.78) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.89) to GBX 1,270 ($15.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($16.77) to GBX 1,490 ($18.65) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,507.78 ($18.87).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,906.25%.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
