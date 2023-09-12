The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,900 ($48.80) price target on the stock.

BKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($63.82) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($54.44) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($58.20) to GBX 4,474 ($55.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($60.07) to GBX 4,400 ($55.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.69) to GBX 4,580 ($57.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,420.13 ($55.31).

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,978 ($49.78) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($39.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,549 ($56.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.43, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,125.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,049.65%.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

In related news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,998 ($50.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875.06 ($12,357.73). Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

