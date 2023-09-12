Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.38) to GBX 480 ($6.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

PETS opened at GBX 347.60 ($4.35) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 375.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,738.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 400.20 ($5.01).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

