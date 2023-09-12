Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.38) to GBX 480 ($6.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Invest in Energy
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.