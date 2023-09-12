CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMCX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt lowered CMC Markets to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.64 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.26 ($3.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.17. The firm has a market cap of £288.21 million, a P/E ratio of 688.00 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 196 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($375.27). Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £300.16 ($375.62). Insiders acquired a total of 708 shares of company stock worth $90,244 in the last 90 days. 64.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

