Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 166 ($2.08) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.90) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 175.25 ($2.19).
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
