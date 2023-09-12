Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 166 ($2.08) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.90) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 175.25 ($2.19).

DLG opened at GBX 176 ($2.20) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.99). The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

