Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.91.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,340. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,923,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

