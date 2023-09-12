Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 187 ($2.34) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.71).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synthomer

Synthomer Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Synthomer

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 47.92 ($0.60) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.93. The company has a market capitalization of £223.95 million, a P/E ratio of -958.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.51. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.10 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, insider Michael Willome purchased 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($50,006.26). 27.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.