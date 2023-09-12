Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SCT opened at GBX 1,497 ($18.73) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,461.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,359.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,772.22, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,549 ($19.38).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

