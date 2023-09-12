Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Softcat Price Performance
SCT opened at GBX 1,497 ($18.73) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,461.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,359.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,772.22, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,059 ($13.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,549 ($19.38).
About Softcat
