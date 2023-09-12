Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,540

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($19.40) to GBX 1,540 ($19.27) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.71) to GBX 1,610 ($20.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.67 ($20.72).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 892.80 ($11.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,012.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,096.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Prudential news, insider Arijit Basu purchased 2,443 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £26,311.11 ($32,925.93). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

