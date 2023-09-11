Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 287,207 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $61,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 57,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

AMAT stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.10. 1,703,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

