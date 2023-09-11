Sandler Capital Management Invests $6.72 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.