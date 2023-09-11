797 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 797 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.21.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $564.12. 1,456,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The stock has a market cap of $257.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

