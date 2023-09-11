Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,139 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,737. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

