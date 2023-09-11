Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of The Ensign Group worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,918. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,955 shares of company stock worth $5,632,909. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

