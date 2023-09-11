Alight Capital Management LP Has $9.29 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alight Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 455.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.0% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

ORCL traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.89. 7,299,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,825. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

