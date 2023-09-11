PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.18. 1,400,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,572. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.26.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
