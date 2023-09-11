Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.76. 9,089,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,901,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. The company has a market cap of $455.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

