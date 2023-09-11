UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $150,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNH traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.77. 1,112,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.73. The company has a market capitalization of $443.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

