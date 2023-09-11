DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.12. 6,485,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,311,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

