PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 8,612.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 228,217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $106,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 16.7% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PWSC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 321,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,117. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $43,775.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,348.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,404 shares of company stock worth $2,187,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

