Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. 2,295,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,847. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

