Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $24.30

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $23.79. Karooooo shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KARO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Karooooo Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $487.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 108.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

