West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Shares Gap Down to $403.86

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $403.86, but opened at $393.76. West Pharmaceutical Services shares last traded at $394.22, with a volume of 4,097 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.