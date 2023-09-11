Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,639.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 10.1 %

NYSE CSL traded up $25.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.63. The company had a trading volume of 811,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $314.23. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.69 and its 200-day moving average is $241.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

