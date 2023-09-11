Royce & Associates LP Purchases 38,698 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.21% of American Outdoor Brands worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 93,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. 20,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,547. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.19. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

