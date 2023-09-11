Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Procore Technologies worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.50. 489,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,006. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $1,556,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,487,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,258,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $1,556,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,487,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,258,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,173. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

