Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.69% of Floor & Decor worth $72,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Insider Activity

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.5 %

FND stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 922,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.