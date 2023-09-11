TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 3.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $241,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TDG stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $874.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $883.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,244 shares of company stock worth $65,195,225 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.