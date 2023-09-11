TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 3.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $241,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $874.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $883.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,244 shares of company stock worth $65,195,225 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

