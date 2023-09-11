Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,751,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,074,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. 1,578,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,876. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

