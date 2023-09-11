Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for 0.7% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYJ traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,140 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.29. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

