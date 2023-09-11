Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lessened by Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 17.4% of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Booking worth $53,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $36.88 on Monday, reaching $3,179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,793. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,997.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,744.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

