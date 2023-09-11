iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 12.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $76,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,682 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,518 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,256 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,743,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,967,000.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

