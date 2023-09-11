Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.87. 1,677,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,478. The firm has a market cap of $314.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

