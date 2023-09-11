Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.32

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 135779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,094,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,506 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

