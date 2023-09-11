Fractal Investments LLC Lowers Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Fractal Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,694 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLN. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,281,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

