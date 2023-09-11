17,425 Shares in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,425 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after buying an additional 66,763,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 58,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,097. The company has a market capitalization of $922.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.65. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPH

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.