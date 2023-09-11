APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,761,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

APA Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:APA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.81. 2,386,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

