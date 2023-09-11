Fractal Investments LLC Takes Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 159.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 587,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 645.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Crane Stock Up 0.6 %

CR traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

