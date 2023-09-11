Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Privia Health Group worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 249,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,971. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,390.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $4,964,167.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,390.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,071 shares of company stock worth $10,047,175. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

