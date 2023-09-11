Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.46% of CPI Aerostructures worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 20,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 312.34% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

