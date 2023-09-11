Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 173,548 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,548 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 70,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.94. 1,615,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

