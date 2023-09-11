Fractal Investments LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Fractal Investments LLC reduced its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 298,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

HEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 250,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

